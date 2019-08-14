First Tee of Aiken receives $5000 grant

Aiken, S.C. (August 14, 2019) – The USGA has awarded a $5,000 grant to First Tee of Aiken to further their efforts of introducing life skills and the game of golf to young people. The grant is one of 25 being awarded nationwide to chapters located in or around USGA Championships and Allied Golf Associations as part of the organization’s strategy to leave a positive impact on its local host communities.

The grants are a continuation of the support the USGA has provided First Tee for more than 20 years, and one of a series of initiatives in which the organizations have collaborated on in 2019.

The announcement was made today at the USGA’s U.S. Amateur Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

“We are proud to see our First Tee grant funding directly benefit those communities that welcome us throughout the year and embrace the spirit of what a USGA championship represents,” Davis added. “The USGA is committed to making a difference in our host communities, and we are excited to see the long-term impact these grants will have in welcoming more junior golfers to the game, and to inspire them to play it for a lifetime.”

By year’s end, the USGA will have held four of its 14 annual championships in the Carolinas. In addition to this week’s U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst Resort, it has brought the U.S. Women’s Open to the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina and U.S. Senior Women’s Open to Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. Later this month, Durham, North Carolina’s Old Chatham Golf Club will host the U.S. Senior Amateur.

The USGA has supported the First Tee since its inception in 1997, providing more than $26 million in grants to the organization. Their commitment to bringing more young people to the game was highlighted this past June during the 119th U.S. Open Championship, where the two organizations debuted the Junior Experience Featuring First Tee. The on-site interactive experience connected youth attending with the excitement and values associated with golf and First Tee programs offered throughout the country.

“We are extremely grateful to receive this grant from the USGA. With the support of the USGA, we can continue to impact the lives of many young people in Aiken County,” said Heidi Hoffman, First Tee of Aiken’s executive director.

