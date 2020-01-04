First Game of 2020 a Double Overtime Win for Augusta

Morrow, Ga. – The Augusta University Women's Basketball team won its third straight conference game, defeating the Clayton State Lakers 95-81 today. The Jags improve to 6-5 on the year with a perfect 3-0 mark in Peach Belt play. The Lakers fall to 6-5 overall and are now 2-1 in conference action.

The Jaguars held the lead after the first quarter of the game at 17-16, but the Lakers rebounded in the second quarter, outscoring Augusta 19-16 to take a 35-33 lead into halftime.

Thanks to Kiera Howard's 30 point performance, the Jags kept things close throughout the contest, which proved crucial in the later stages of regulation. The Lakers held onto a 52-48 lead after the third quarter, with the Jaguars hot on their heels the whole way.

Despite solid all around play from the squad, the Jags couldn't catch their foe, until Asia Harris made a clutch three pointer to beat the buzzer and send the game to overtime tied at 71, capping off a 23-19 fourth quarter for the Jags.

After a relatively quiet first overtime that saw both teams net four points apiece, the Jags stormed into the second overtime with 10-0 run in the first two and a half minutes. The Lakers finally got on the board in the overtime with just over a minute left to play, but by then the damage was done. Augusta outscored their opponents 20-6 in the period to secure the win.

Howard led the team on offence with 32 points on the day, going 11-of-17 from the field including one three-pointer and dropping in all nine free throws she attempted. Harrison put up 19 points in the game while Jaelyn Autman and Kennedi Manning each put up 10.

Howard also had a team high six steals in the game, while Kennedi Manning nabbed nine rebounds and blocked seven shots to lead the Jags.

The Jags travel to Greenwood, S.C. to face the Lander Bearcats in their next match up, January 8th, at 5:30 p.m.