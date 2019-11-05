First College Football Playoff poll is released, Ohio State is #1

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

Undated--Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Penn State are the top four in the College Football Playoff selection committee's first rankings of the season.

Next up were defending national champion Clemson, Georgia and Oregon. The 13-member committee will produce four more sets of rankings each Tuesday before the only ones that really count come out on selection Sunday, Dec. 8.

The top four in the selection committee's initial rankings have never all reached the semifinals in the playoff's five-year history. Eleven of the 20 teams that started in the top four of the CFP rankings have reached the playoff, but, oddly, never the team ranked third.

