Finding a way: Augusta Christian pitcher continues to work out

Monday, March 23, 2020

Martinez, GA--If you are looking for the difference between high school athletes and those at another level, this period of time will show it. Case in point, Augusta Christian's Brett Zerbel

Instead of sitting back and hardly working out, Brett Zerbel, a Georgia Southern baseball commit is working as hard as ever, just on his own.

Well you have to have a lot of self discipline. You have to be able to come in here, when ever your not able to practice as a team on the field, i got to be able to come in here, get my work in with my weighted balls and things like that, i have to get my lift in." said Brett Zerbel

Finding a place to get the work in is difficult. Being a pitcher can complicate the matter.

"it's harder for me because i have to throw long. Being in a facility, it's very difficult to throw very long distances." added Zerbel

The incentive is there though and the prospect of a college scholarship is pushing Zerbel.

"Now that I've committed to a college, it gives me extra drive, because I'm at that next step. I've got to keep on working and really, I'm not even there yet" said Zerbel

