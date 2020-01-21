Fild takes shape for 2nd annual Augusta National Women's Amateur

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2019

Augusta, Ga--Last year the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur was something to see. Safe to say it exceeded expectations beyond believe. Now, year two and the field is just about set with 65 of the 72 players confirmed.

It will be another loaded field of the best talent in the world. Nearly 20 countries will be represented as the young ladies have qualified through a variety of ways.

Once again, we'll have some South Carolina and Georgia ties to the field. Amanda Doherty, from Atlanta, will return along Furman golfer Natalie Srinivasan.

Also, a pair of Gamecocks including the top ranked women's amateur, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard.

“It is with great excitement that we have begun the process of assembling the field for the 2020 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “An invitation to this championship represents another impressive achievement for the top players in the women’s amateur game. We look forward to welcoming the field to Augusta in April and remain steadfast in our belief that this event – highlighted by these talented players – will impact and grow interest in the sport in a meaningful way.”

The first two round will be at Champions Retreat with the final round at Augusta National on April 4th. Jennifer Kupcho won a year ago, out dueling Maria Fassi.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved

