Fiers declines to discuss whistleblower role in cheat scam

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers has declined to answer questions about his whistleblower role in the sign-stealing scam that has engulfed Major League Baseball. Fiers spoke on Friday, a day ahead of an A's fan event. It was his first public appearance since revealing that the Houston Astros used electronics to illicitly steal signs from opposing catchers in 2017.

Fiers played for the Astros that season. Fiers says he doesn't want to be a distraction to the A's this year. His Oakland teammates praised him for telling The Athletic that his former club cheated.