The grass could be greener at baseball stadiums this season. Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore was among many major league fields that benefited from a mild winter. And with the start of the season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is more time for the grass to keep growing and strengthen for the season. That could be beneficial if the season stretches deeper into the fall once games are being played.
Fields of green: Mild winter, no games aid ballpark grass
By Stephen Hawkins |
Posted: Sat 5:07 PM, Apr 04, 2020