Fernando Velasco leaves Georgia for a job at Arkansas

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

Augusta, GA--Former Jefferson County star Ferando Velasco has a new gig as he's taken a job with the Arkansas football program. For the last three year's Velasco has served as director of player development with his alma mater Georgia, but now, heading to Fayetteville and joining Sam Pittman's staff.

He will take over a similar role with the Razorbacks. Just a kid from Wrens, Georgia, as he likes to say, as he had a great college career as well as playing in the Super Bowl with the Carolina Panthers.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved