Felton continues to put in the work

Friday, April 17, 2020

Aiken, SC--Let's face it, the Augusta area has produced a ton of big time basketball talent over the decades. You can go way back and find guys who've played at the highest level. The best high school talent in our area right now resides in Aiken

RJ Felton can do it all. Outside, or inside, he's got the complete package.

"The game always comes to me. It's just a natural feel towards the game" said RJ Felton

While there's a lot of natural talent, there's also a ton of hard work. The high school season may be over, but he's back in the lab getting better.

"I'm working on my lateral quickness, I'm working on my fundamentals and stuff like that. I'm trying to work on my shot to get it a little better". said Felton

He's not afraid to put in the work

"I do a lot of ladder drills, working on my feet and stuff like that."

Felton is planning on playing for the Georgia Stars this summer when they get cranking. That's where he'll be able to better showcase his skill to the college coaches.

"First it's going to get me out there recruitment wise. Like playing in front of all these college coaches and making myself better." added Felton

Felton already has offers from a number of power five programs and they should only increase as the summer rolls along.

