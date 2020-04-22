Federer raises prospect of merging men's and women's tours

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Undated--Roger Federer has raised the prospect of merging the governing bodies that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion began a string of posts on Twitter by saying the shutdown of tennis because of the coronavirus outbreak has given the sport an ideal opportunity to assess its future. Federer says it might be “the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one.” The men's ATP was founded in 1972 and the women's WTA was created the following year. All professional tennis is suspended until at least mid-July because of the coronavirus outbreak.