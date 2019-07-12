Federer beats Nadal to advance to Wimbledon final

Friday, July 12, 2019

London, England--Roger Federer will play for a record-extending ninth Wimbledon title in his 12 final at the All England Club after beating Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion will face Novak Djokovic for the title on Sunday.

Federer's serve served him well against his Spanish rival, who won their last meeting at Wimbledon in the 2008 final -- taking the epic fifth set 9-7 as darkness descended. The Swiss great finished with 14 aces this time and landed 69% of his first serves.

Federer won his record eighth Wimbledon title in 2017, but lost to Djokovic in the final in both 2014 and 2015.

Novak Djokovic has reached the Wimbledon final for the sixth time.

The defending champion came through a tough match against Roberto Bautista Agut on Centre Court 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic is a four-time champion at the All England Club and will play either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal on Sunday for another title. Federer and Nadal were to play next on Centre Court.

Djokovic was broken once in the second set, allowing Bautista Agut to even the score. But the top-seeded Serb saved two break chances in the third set and won easily in the fourth, though he needed five match points in the final game to close it out.

With the victory, Djokovic has reached his 25th Grand Slam final. He won 15 of the previous 24.

In the Wimbledon final, Djokovic is 4-1. His only loss was against Andy Murray in 2013.

