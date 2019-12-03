Familiar name at Briarwood Academy leading Bucs' charge to state final

WARRENTON, GA -- In Georgia's independent ranks, there's been a familiar last name with the Briarwood Buccaneers for the past several seasons -- Reese. Brothers Dalton, Dillon, and Dakota all suited up for the Bucs in the past, and now it's the youngest brother Dax leading the charge to a state title.

It's not easy being the youngest, but all three of Dax's brothers have voiced their support for the Buc's sophomore quarterback. It's about more than fighting for bragging rights at the dinner table, as Dax embodies all three of his brothers on the field.

"Dakota's the flamboyant side, that's what Dax is. Dillon's the silent type that'll run you over, that's what Dax is. And Dalton's got 'em both together. You put all three of them together and you got Dax," said head coach Bo Flemming.

"Just the greatest fan I could have is those three right there. They've always been supporting me and most definitely my biggest three supporters for sure," said Reese.

With the Reese name being so well known, it's been extra motivation for Dax. The Bucs face off against Gatewood as Dax tries to bring home the title that his brothers paved the way towards.

