Fall signing period opens up with several area kids deciding their future

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

Undated--It's the first day of the fall signing period with numerous kids from around the river region deciding on their future to play college sports. Anything that can help mom and dad out in the financial department is a good thing.

It was a group of six from South Aiken signing. AJ Deible, Sam Swygert, Taylor Butts, Emily Crenshaw, Jordan Foster, and Grant Stanford inking for baseball, volleyball, swimming and softball, including some big Division One programs.

At Harlem, it was all smiles for Aliyah Luke, who'll swing the softball bat at Augusta starting next year. Luke put together a big career with the bulldogs including several trips to the state tournament.

At Evans, probably the top wrestler in the state of Georgia has decided his future. Drew Eller, who's yet to lose a high school match, will hit the mats for Lander next year. It's been a long journey on the mats for Eller and this is the start of the next chapter.

"I'm defintley not at the peak yet. I'm probably, over the course of the next five years, probably at the lowest that I'll ever be, and I mean, that sounds pretty crazy because I haven't lost a match in high school, but I really am as close as I'm going to be" said Drew Eller

"Just like seeing all the other girls, it's making you like be like them. I really didn't care where I went, I just wanted to play softball" said Aiyah Luke

Luke will be joined by Briarwood softball player Chloe Wilson who inks with the Jags and Madeline Jackson is headed to Georgia College.

At Augusta Christian, it's Sam Massey inking to play baseball at Charleston Southern while Chase Beall will play soccer at Southern Wesleyan.