Falcons won't commit to DE Takk McKinley past 2020 season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Takk McKinley's future with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2020 season is now in doubt. The Falcons say they are taking a “wait-and-see approach” with the defensive end's future with the team.

For now, the Falcons say they are declining their fifth-year option with McKinley for 2021. McKinley, a first-round pick in 2017, has 16 1/2 sacks through three seasons. He had 3 1/2 sacks in 14 games, including 13 starts, in 2019. McKinley will earn a base salary of $1.86 million in 2020.