Falcons with the short work week to take on the Saints Thursday night

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

It's a short work week for the Atlanta Falcons as they are back homeThursday night, for a thanksgiving showdown against the Saints.

As of late, it's been tough to figure out the birds.

After beating New Orleans and Carolina in back-to-back games, they laid an egg this past Sunday and got wiped out by Tampa Bay. Of course I suppose we should have expected it, considering the way the first half of the season went. If you didn't realize, anyone can beat anyone just about every time they step on the field.

"In this league, there's good players all over the place. you're always a week away from getting humbled. That's something I learned when I was young. My thing is stay confident and those guys will, bounce back, and flush these things out of your system." said Matt Ryan

Falcons beat New Orleans three weeks ago, but will be without Austin Hooper. They will have running back Devonte Freeman and Julio Jones is a game time decision.

