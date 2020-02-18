Falcons sign kicker Younghoe Koo and punter Ryan Allen to one-year contracts

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

Flowery Branch, Ga--The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they have signed kicker Younghoe Koo and punter Ryan Allen to a one-year contract extensions. Koo, 25, and Allen, 29, played in Atlanta's final eight games of the 2019 season and each proved to be worthy additions to the roster.

Koo was signed after the Falcons decided to part ways with longtime veteran Matt Bryant. In his first action with Atlanta, Koo made all four of his field goal attempts and both extra point attempts during the Falcons' 26-9 victory in New Orleans. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts. Koo was also named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers when he made all four of his field goal and extra point attempts and recovered a fumble on a kickoff in Atlanta's 40-20 win.

More impressive than his consistent performance on field goals and extra points was Koo's near-perfect ability to hit onside kicks. The Falcons recovered three-straight onside kicks in their Thanksgiving night loss to the Saints, although one was ruled back due to penalty, and Koo again converted an onside kick that was called off due to a penalty later in the year against the San Francisco 49ers.

Allen also performed admirably during his eight games with the Falcons. The former New England Patriot punted the ball 28 times and averaged nearly 42 yards per attempt, proving especially effective at pinning opponents deep in their own territory. Of Allen's 28 punts, half were downed inside of the 20-yard line, and he had just three touchbacks during his time in Atlanta. The Falcons recently agreed to terms with Australian-born punter Sam Irwin-Hill, and longtime punter Matt Bosher is set to become a free agent this offseason.

With teams able to roster up to 90 players throughout the offseason and training camp, the Falcons appear to be readying for a competition at the punter position.

