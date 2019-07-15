Falcons sign Gardy Jarrett to a new contract

Monday, July 15, 2019

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on a new deal. The agreement comes prior to the NFL's 4 p.m. ET deadline for negotiations concerning players who received a team's franchise tag.

“As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady has been a priority and we are pleased to have accomplished that today," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said. "Grady is an integral part of our organization and we look forward to moving together for many years to come.”

Jarrett, 26, signed the Falcons’ franchise tag earlier this offseason, but a new deal guarantees the star defensive tackle will be in the fold for seasons to come. The former fifth-round pick has quickly become one of the top penetrating defensive tackles in the league. And he’s only trended upwards during that time.

After a breakout Super Bowl performance in which he sacked Patriots quarterback Tom Brady three times, Jarrett has earned a combined 10 sacks over the past two seasons, including a career-best six in 2018.

Jarrett has also proven to be an asset against the run for the Falcons, recording 179 tackles, 31 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles in his four NFL seasons.

