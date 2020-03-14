Falcons reach 3-year agreement to keep fullback Keith Smith

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Fullback Keith Smith has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Atlanta Falcons. Smith started five games for Atlanta in 2019.

He led the team with eight special teams tackles. The new deal with Smith comes before he was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Smith signed with Atlanta early last season. He played in 16 games, including three starts, with the Raiders in 2018. He had five carries for eight yards and one catch for 13 years with the Falcons last season. Smith was a part-time starter for Dallas in 2016 and 2017.