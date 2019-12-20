Falcons place G James Carpenter on IR, bring back OL Harlow

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

Flowery Branch, Ga--The Atlanta Falcons have placed offensive guard James Carpenter on injured reserve. Carpenter was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion.

With only one more game to go in a disappointing season, the Falcons decided to place the 30-year-old Carpenter on IR. A free agent signee in March, Carpenter started all 11 games he played for the Falcons. Offensive lineman Sean Harlow has been signed to fill Carpenter's spot on the roster.