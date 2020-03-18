Falcons official trade for tight end Hayden Hurst

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Atlanta, GA--The Atlanta Falcons have officially announced their trade with the Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst.

The Falcons have sent one of their second-round picks (No. 55 overall) and their fifth-round pick (No. 157 overall) in this year's NFL Draft for Hurst and the Ravens' fourth-round pick (No. 143 overall) in the 2020 draft.

Hurst, 26, was selected by the Ravens with the 25th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after a standout college career at the University of South Carolina. In his two seasons with the Ravens, Hurst caught 43 passes for 512 yards and three touchdowns. Hurst earned a 72.4 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2019, which ranked 14th among all NFL tight ends.

The Falcons were in need of a tight end with starter Austin Hooper hitting free agency and reportedly signing with the Cleveland Browns. The team also announced the release of Luke Stocker on Monday, leaving Jaeden Graham as the lone tight end remaining on the roster prior to the reported trade for Hurst.

Hurst now enters an offense that has historically been very tight end friendly under Dirk Koetter. Hooper enjoyed the best season of his career in 2019 with Koetter calling plays, and Hurst has shown the ability to make plays as a receiver. With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley sure to draw plenty of attention from opposing defenses, Hurst should have opportunities to make plays in this offense.

