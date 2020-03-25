Falcons ink Khari Lee to one-year contract

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Atlanta, GA--The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with tight end Khari Lee on a one-year deal.

Lee, who most recently played in the XFL, had eight receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns for the DC Defenders in 2020.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound product out of Bowie State has played for four different NFL teams – the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills – since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

