Falcons ink Deion Jones to a contract extension

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones has signed a four-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2023 season.

The Falcons selected Jones, 24, in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Jones became a full-time starter on Atlanta’s defense early during his rookie season, and he’s developed into one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL.

Jones missed much of the first half of the 2018 season, and his impact on Atlanta’s defense became apparent when he returned for the final four games. In his three NFL seasons, Jones has recorded 297 tackles, 27 pass defenses, 15 tackles for a loss, eight interceptions and three touchdowns.

