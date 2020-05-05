Falcons get 10th home game after international game was cancelled

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Atlanta, GA--The National Football League announced it has cancelled the international game schedule for 2020 bringing the proposed games back to the U.S. to be played in the NFL home team's stadium under consistent protocols focused on the well-being of players, personnel and fans. This change will add a 10th home game to the end of the Falcons regular season schedule.

Atlanta Falcons season ticket members will have the first option to buy the additional home game beginning Friday, May 8, 2020. The decision to make the 10th home game the last game of the regular season allows fans extra time to consider their options and readiness to purchase.

As the 2020 season ticket pricing reflected nine home games, the Falcons will provide Members who have paid for their nine-game season ticket package with the first option to buy their specific seat(s) for the 10th home game, which will be the last regular season home game. Season ticket member specific seat(s) will be reserved to purchase for the next five months until the deadline date of Oct. 1.

"We are excited to be able to extend our home game offerings to our fans by adding in a tenth home game to our season," says Don Rovak, vice president, sales and service, AMB Sports and Entertainment. "We understand that this is a difficult time for some of our season ticket members and we wanted to give them the option and ample opportunity to make the best buying decision for their family."

As of now, no games in the U.S. have been postponed or cancelled. The Falcons are working closely with the league to determine what is best for players, staff and fans and will follow their guidance along with federal, state and local government mandates.

