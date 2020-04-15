Falcons expected to look for help at cornerback in NFL draft

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Undated--The Atlanta Falcons will be looking for help at cornerback as perhaps their most pressing need in the NFL draft. The team cut cornerback Desmond Trufant and running back Devonta Freeman, among others, after a 7-9 finish last season. They've already addressed other top needs by signing running back Todd Gurley and outside linebacker Dante Fowler and trading for tight end Hayden Hurst.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff could look for another edge rusher and a defensive tackle in what could be a defense-first draft. Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn are under pressure to win in 2020 after finishing under .500 two straight seasons.