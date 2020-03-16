Falcons cut veterans Freeman, Trufant to clear cap space

Monday, March 16, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are releasing running back Devonta Freeman and three more veterans to clear salary cap room. The Falcons also will release cornerback Desmond Trufant and have announced they have cut offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and tight end Luke Stocker.

Freeman and Trufant are former Pro Bowl players who had been considered foundation players for the franchise. Financial constraints made the moves necessary. The cuts clear $14.75 million in salary cap space before Wednesday's start of free agency.