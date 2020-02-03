Falcons cut ties with OLB Beasley, set to become free agent

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

Flowery Branch, GA--The Atlanta Falcons have cut ties with outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks in 2016 but didn't come close to matching that production over the last three seasons.

The decision announced Monday means Beasley will become an unrestricted free agent on Match 18. Beasley was the eighth overall pick in 2015. He blossomed in his second season, leading the league with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles as the Falcons made the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history. Since that season, he had a total of just 18 sacks.