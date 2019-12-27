Falcons choose stability: Quinn, Dimitroff to remain in 2020

Going with stability over change, the Atlanta Falcons are keeping coach Dan Quinn for another season despite a second straight losing record. General manager Thomas Dimitroff will also return in 2020. Owner Arthur Blank made decision ahead of the Falcons' season finale at Tampa Bay.

The Falcons will go through an organizational restructuring, giving team president and CEO Rich McKay a bigger role in the football operations. Quinn and Dimitroff will now report directly to McKay, with Blank retaining oversight. In another move, Quinn will give us his dual role as defensive coordinator and be replaced by Raheem Morris.