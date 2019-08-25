Falcons bring in Blair Walsh to compete for kicking job

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- With one game left in the preseason, the Atlanta Falcons have brought in former Pro Bowler Blair Walsh to compete for their kicking job.

Walsh was at practice Sunday and will get a shot at beating out Giorgio Tavecchio, who has made only four of eight field goal attempts during the preseason.

The Falcons (0-4) travel to Jacksonville for their final exhibition game Thursday night.

The 29-year-old Walsh attended Georgia and was a sixth-round pick of Minnesota in 2012. He made the Pro Bowl during his rookie season and connected on 24 field goals of at least 50 yards during five years with the Vikings, but his career went sideways after he missed a 27-yard field goal attempt with 22 seconds remaining that would've won a playoff game vs. Seattle during the 2015 season.

