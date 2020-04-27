Falcons boost offense in class of 20 college free agents

Monday, April 27, 2020

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have added more help on offense in reaching agreements with 20 college free agents. The Falcons focused on defense in the NFL draft. First-rounder A.J. Terrell, a cornerback from Clemson, was the first of four defensive players taken in the draft.

Among the college free agents who agreed to terms were three wide receivers, two tight ends, one fullback and five offensive linemen. Jalen McCleskey of Tulane, Chris Rowland of Tennessee State and Juwan Green of Albany are the three wide receivers in the group. The Falcons also reached deals with tight ends Jared Pinkney of Vanderbilt and Caleb Repp of Utah State.