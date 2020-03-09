Falcons agree to extension with defensive end Steven Means

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered a position of need by agreeing to a one-year contract extension with defensive end Steven Means. The 29-year-old Means started four games in 2018 and had 14 tackles and one sack. He missed the 2019 season after suffering an Achilles tendon injury during organized team activities.

Means' new deal is important because the Falcons have announced they do not plan to re-sign Vic Beasley Jr. Also, Adrian Clayborn is set to become a free agent. The Falcons may look for pass-rush help in the NFL draft and free agency.