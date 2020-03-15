Falcons agree to 3-year contract extension with DT Davison

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison.

The 27-year-old Davison started 12 games and played in all 16 for the Falcons last season. He had a career-high 55 tackles, including four for losses. He also had one sack and one fumble recovery.

Davison started 48 of 61 games in four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before signing a one-year deal with the Falcons. The Falcons also recently agreed to contract extensions with defensive end Steven Means and fullback Keith Smith before each could become free agents on Wednesday.