Falcons add depth at cornerback, agree to deal with Hawkins

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have boosted their cornerback depth by agreeing to a deal with Josh Hawkins. Hawkins played in 32 games with three NFL teams before spending the 2020 season in the XFL with Dallas.

He played with Green Bay in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He played in 15 games, including three starts, for the Packers in 2017. Hawkins had stints with Carolina and Philadelphia in 2018. Overall, he has 43 tackles and seven passes defensed in the NFL. He had two interceptions in five games with Dallas of the XFL in 2020.