Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Flowery Branch, Ga--The Atlanta Falcons will play their final two games without Takk McKinley after the third-year defensive end hurt his shoulder in an upset victory at San Francisco.

McKinley, who has previously undergone surgery on both shoulders, left the game midway through the first quarter and did not return. Coach Dan Quinn said the team has some reinforcements on the way with Allen Bailey and John Cominsky expected to be back at practice.