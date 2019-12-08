Falcons P Matt Bosher back to IR after re-injuring groin

Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher is done for the season after re-injuring his groin. Bosher was activated from injured reserve and expected to play for the first time since Week 4 when the Falcons host the Carolina Panthers. But Bosher returned to the injury report at the end of the week. The team announced that Bosher was headed back to IR and Ryan Allen had been re-signed to handle the punting. Bosher punted in just three games this season because of his groin injury. Allen has appeared in four games for the Falcons.