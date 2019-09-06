Falcons OT Gono (back) ruled out for opener vs Vikings

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- The Atlanta Falcons will be without offensive tackle Matt Gono for Sunday's season opener at Minnesota because of a back injury.

Gono was battling with rookie Kaleb McGary for the starting job at right tackle. Now, the Falcons intend to go with both McGary and Ty Sambrailo at that position.

Gono was ruled out Friday by coach Dan Quinn after missing the last two days of practice.

McGary missed most of the preseason after undergoing a heart procedure. The No. 31 overall pick made his debut in the final exhibition game but conceded that he's not in top game condition.

Sambrailo was set to back up Jake Matthews at left tackle. He'll shift to the right side while Gono is out. Rounding out the line, Quinn says James Carpenter will start at left guard after beating out Jamon Brown.

Quinn also says negotiations continue with receiver Julio Jones on a new contract and that he's confident a deal will be reached before the opener.

