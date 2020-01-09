Falcons' Mularkey retiring, Joe Whitt to coach secondary

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

Flowery Branch, Ga--Atlanta Falcons tight end coach Mike Mularkey is retiring after 25 years in the league. Mularkey is retiring after a one-year second stint in Atlanta. He is a former Tennessee Titans coach and also served as a head coach in Buffalo and Jacksonville.

He was 36-53 in six seasons. The 58-year-old Mularkey was the Falcons' offensive coordinator from 2008 to 2011. Coach Dan Quinn says Mularkey had an “awesome” career. The Falcons have also named Joe Whitt as secondary coach. Whitt coached Cleveland's secondary in 2019 following 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.