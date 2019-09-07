Falcons' Julio Jones agrees to 3-year, $66 million extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- One day before the season opener, Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones finally got his long-awaited contract extension Saturday, agreeing to a three-year, $66 million deal.

The extension is nearly fully guaranteed when he signs. It locks in Jones through the 2023 season and removes a potentially major headache for the Falcons before Sunday's game at Minnesota.

The deal was announced as the team was departing for Minneapolis.

Jones first sought a new contract more than a year ago. He reported for training camp when the Falcons enhanced his current deal and agreed to discuss a lucrative new extension before this season.

Negotiations dragged on far longer than expected, putting in doubt whether Jones would suit up against the Vikings.

No longer.

