F1 rule changes approved amid coronavirus disruption

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

PARIS (AP) — Rule changes aimed at adding flexibility to the heavily disrupted Formula One season during the coronavirus outbreak have been approved. The first eight of 22 scheduled races this year have been called off.

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix and the showpiece Monaco GP have been canceled altogether. There is currently no start date. The next scheduled race in Canada is on June 14. One main change means that governing body FIA and series owner Formula One can modify the race calendar without consultation. FIA president Jean Todt also has authority to take urgent decisions.