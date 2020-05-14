Extra innings: Baseball head pitches Olympics to MLB, again

Thursday, May 14, 2020

ROME (AP) — World Baseball Softball Confederation president Riccardo Fraccari is making one final pitch to Major League Baseball to send its top stars to the Tokyo Olympics. Fraccari sees the year-long postponement of the games as a new opportunity for MLB.

He tells The Associated Press that because of the damages from the coronavirus "baseball needs the Olympics now more than ever to boost the sport’s globalization, expansion and mass appeal." MLB and its players' association have so far only agreed to allow players not on 26-man active rosters or injured lists to take part in Olympic qualifying.