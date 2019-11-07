Expectations running high for Glenn Hills basketball

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

Augusta, Ga--Here we go, the high school basketball season kicking off for some in Georgia this weekend. Among the elite teams around, the Spartans of Glenn Hills.

Led by John Whitehead and Emmanuel Jones, there's no reason to think the Spartans can't make a run deep into the playoffs. William Cunningham has taken over as head coach and the guys have noticed one big difference.

"It's been a big change. We're not so dialed in on offense as much as defense now, but our new coaching staff, it's conditioning. We run a lot more now, a lot more defensive drills." said John Whitehead

Whitehead and Jones provide one of the top duos in the state and averaged nearly 40 points a game combined. Teams will have tough times against the length and skill set they bring to the court.

