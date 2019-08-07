Ex-dean with oversight of Larry Nassar sentenced

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A judge has ordered a former Michigan State University dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar to serve up to a year in jail.

William Strampel learned his fate Wednesday during sentencing in a Lansing courtroom, nearly two months after the College of Osteopathic Medicine's ex-dean was convicted of neglect of duty and misconduct in office.

He was acquitted of the more serious criminal sexual conduct charge.

The 71-year-old Strampel faced up to five years in prison on the felony misconduct conviction, which stems from a charge he used his public office to sexually harass students. He also was convicted of willfully neglecting to monitor Nassar.

Strampel's attorney recommended probation, citing concerns about his client's health and service to the school, state and nation.

