Ex-1st-round pick Charles Harris traded by Miami to Falcons

Friday, May 1, 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Former first-round draft pick Charles Harris has been traded after three unproductive seasons by the Miami Dolphins to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round choice in 2021. A defensive end from Missouri, Harris was the 22nd overall pick in 2017, but he totaled only 3 1/2 sacks with Miami.

That included half a sack last year, even though he started five games for rookie coach Brian Flores. Harris has one year left on his rookie contract. On Thursday, Miami released another defensive end and former first-round pick, Taco Charlton. The Dolphins are rebuilding after going 5-11 last year.