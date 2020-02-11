Evans wrestling brothers target more state titles

EVANS, GA -- We've talked about Evans Wresler Drew Eller a few times this season: most notably for his undefeated, 204 win career with the Knights. That success was never a guarantee for Eller, as his greatest fight was earlier in his life.

At three years old, Drew found out he had cancer. By age four he defeated his lymphoma and began wrestling two years later. Fast forward to high school and Drew could be come the 41st wrestler in state history to win state titles in all 4 years. We're trying to find out if 208 and 0, his potential record after states, would also be a record. For Eller, it was a small bump that showed him how to fight from an early age.

"Just little stuff in general from when I was younger. I had a rough start to life but that just helped me push through to where I am now. Everybody else pays a lot more attention to that stuff than I do, to me that was just stuff that happened that I just had to get through," said Drew.

Drew's high school career ends this weekend. Tomorrow, he and four other members of the Evans wrestling team head to Macon for states.

The Eller legacy isn't one that stops with Drew: his brother Jackson is equally impressive on the mat having made two trips to states and claiming a title of his own with a chance for another. The two brothers have made an impact not just on each other, but in the entirety of Georgia.

"Well I started off wrestling because of Drew. Like he had told me I could win trophies and I had automatically wanted to do it. He's just pushed me to be the very best that I could be like, he motivates me to be better and pushes me to work harder," said Jackson Eller.

"State wide in the wrestling community, Eller is a household name. And you really can't take anything away from those two boys," said Evans wrestling coach Rich Davis.

The first round of the state tournament begins on Thursday. Drew is going for the 145 pound title, Jackson for the 160 pound state title.

