Evans turns things around and is on the verge of a region title

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

Evans, Ga--Evans is usually one of the top dogs in the area when it comes to football. A season ago that wasn't the case. Coming off a year where they won just three games. Fast forward 12 months and the Knights are now in position to claim their region title.

A win this week against Alcovy will almost guarantee that and the one seed in the playoffs. Evans has a lot of returning players and experience has been one of the big factors for this year's success. It wasn't always the case though as they've gone to lengths in improving team chemistry. It was a theme for the Knights in the preseason, and now, seeing the results.

"Anytime you get to this part of the season, i think that coming together is a big part of what you need to do to finish up and go into the playoffs. But more importantly, i just like what we're trying to do, i like our mental focus right now, and that's helping us along. " said Lemuel Lackey

While the offense has struggled a bit, it's been the Knights defense standing tall as they've only given up 114 points this deep into the season.

