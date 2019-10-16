Evans sweeps Alexander to advance to the GHSA softball elite eight

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

Evans softball is headed to the GHSA elite eight after sweeping Alexander Wednesday in the 2nd round of states.

The Knights won the first game 3-2 and then took the night cap by a 2-0 final score.

In the opener, Evans plated the first two runs of the game in the second on a two-out single.

Then, in game two, both their runs would come in the 7th inning. Leah Powell notched her 600th career strikeout in the second game.

Evans will join Harlem in heading to Columbus for the elite eight, double elimination championship tournament.

