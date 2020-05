Monday, May 18, 2020

Evans, Ga--Evans sprinter Tyson Riley has signed to run track at USC Beaufort in South Carolina starting in the fall.

Riley, specializes in the 100 and 200 meter events and has had plenty of success in the high school ranks. Now, he's off to college where he looks to continue his running career.

