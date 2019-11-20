Evans softball standout and Greenbrier pitcher ink to play at the next level

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

Evans, Ga--It's already been a banner year of area kids signing national letters of intent and scholarships to play at the collegiate level. Many, going to big time Division One programs. We can add a few more to that list today

Evans star pitcher Leah Powell celebrating her signing to play softball at South Carolina. Powell has been a force in the circle and a big reason the Knights have become region kingpin. She committed a year ago and never wavered on her choice.

"I was nervous because it's something that's going to be on everybody's mind. I had to go into the season with the mentality that "oh my god, she's a D1 pitcher" and I had to live up to those standards" said Leah Powell

Powell will be joining another young lady from the area as North Augusta product Karly Heath is already with the Gamecocks

Greenbrier pitcher Chase Dollander will also be a D1 athlete and is off to Georgia Southern next year. Dollander has been a mainstay on the mound the last couple of years for the Wolfpack and this is a moment over a decade in the making.

"It's this has been a big dream come true. I always imagined doing this. I feel college is going to be a big step up to me and will be a challenge to me." said Chase Dollander

Of course he still has his senior year to go for the Wolfpack and is trying to improve on a year where he finished 6 and 1 on the mound with a minuscule earned run average.

