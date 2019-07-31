Evans softball complex getting a make-over

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Evans, Ga--If you've noticed quite a bit of construction around several Columbia County schools, you're not imagining things. Pretty much all of them are having work done to upgrade their athletic facilities.

At Evans, is mainly on their softball field. They've torn out the old, chain linked backstop and are replacing that with netting. Also, new dugouts for both teams and making it more fan friendly as far as the seating area behind home plate. Much needed for the Knights.

"We don't really have a drop, drop deadline. I know our first home game is scheduled August 14th and they're working really hard to get that done. But I think they'll get that accomplished. They have more sod coming in and just waiting on the backstop and we'll be ready to go" said Ricky Beale

Besides the Evans project, Greenbrier and Lakeside have gotten new press boxes for football, Grovetown is getting a major upgrade to their weight room and Harlem is getting new dugouts for their softball field.

