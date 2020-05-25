Evans rising junior looks to military father for inspiration

EVANS, GA -- Being in a military family isn't easy with the constant moving around, especially for young athletes trying to earn a roster spot. But, as Evans rising junior Kristynn Knight shows us, it's also an immediate source of inspiration.

Knight has lost track of all the schools she's attended being part of a military family, a challenge her father is all too familiar with.

"There are challenges to being in a military family, especially dealing with children and raising children. They have to make a lot of sacrifices, along with their parents. But often times, they're better for it," said Major Michael Knight.

Kristynn has used her father as an immediate source of inspiration. She's made it so military fitness and her fitness on the basketball court go hand-in-hand.

"Seeing my father and like seeing all that he does, it just pushes me to -- if he can do all of these things, I can do it too on the court," said Kristynn

Memorial Day is a day to remember those who've given us the freedom to enjoy athletics and all of our other freedoms. It's important to remember their sacrifice, but it's equally important to celebrate their memory.

"If we keep this a somber day and only keep it low key, we're not not enjoying our lives which is why those who gave their lives in defense of our way of life and defense of our country did that," Major Knight said. "We remember and we celebrate the fact that we have the freedoms that we do based on their sacrifices."

"I thank him for all that he's done for me and what his people that he's lost have done for us. So it means a lot. It's a good day to spend with him," Kristynn finished.