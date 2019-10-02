Evans and Harlem win softball region title

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

Evans knocked off Greenbrier while Harlem swept Screven County as both the Knights and Bulldogs win region championships and head into states next week.

Coming out of the winners bracket, Evans beat Greenbrier 4-3 in a thriller Wednesday afternoon. the Pack had previously beat Heritage 3-2, to make it to the championship series.

In 2A, it was Harlem sweeping Screven County by scores of 2-0 and 10-9 as they will host at least two rounds in the GHSA state playoffs that start next week.

